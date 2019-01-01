ñol

China Southern Airlines
(NYSE:ZNH)
26.45
-0.22[-0.82%]
At close: May 25
29.12
2.6700[10.09%]
PreMarket: 9:30AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low23.5 - 36.35
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 339M
Vol / Avg.- / 18.6K
Mkt Cap9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price27.71
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-18.5
Total Float-

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

China Southern Airlines reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$-5.860

Quarterly Revenue

$15.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$23.1B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of China Southern Airlines using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

China Southern Airlines Questions & Answers

Q
When is China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) reporting earnings?
A

China Southern Airlines (ZNH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)?
A

China Southern Airlines (ZNH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 30, 2021 for H1 and the Actual EPS was $-2.32, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were China Southern Airlines’s (NYSE:ZNH) revenues?
A

China Southern Airlines (ZNH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 30, 2021 for H1 and the Actual Revenue was $8B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

