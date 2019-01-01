ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Zhongsheng Group Holdings
(OTCPK:ZHSHF)
6.71
00
At close: May 25
7.28
0.5700[8.49%]
After Hours: 7:51AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.21 - 10
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.4B
Vol / Avg.- / 1.3K
Mkt Cap16.2B
P/E12.86
50d Avg. Price6.62
Div / Yield0.11/1.60%
Payout Ratio13.92
EPS-
Total Float-

Zhongsheng Group Holdings (OTC:ZHSHF), Dividends

Zhongsheng Group Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Zhongsheng Group Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Zhongsheng Group Holdings (ZHSHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhongsheng Group Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Zhongsheng Group Holdings (ZHSHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhongsheng Group Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Zhongsheng Group Holdings (ZHSHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhongsheng Group Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Zhongsheng Group Holdings (OTCPK:ZHSHF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhongsheng Group Holdings.

Browse dividends on all stocks.