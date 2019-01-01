QQQ
YouGov PLC is a market research agency company. Its suite of products consists of YouGov BrandIndex, YouGov Reports, and YouGov Profiles. Other services offered are YouGov Omnibus service and custom research by sector specialists. Segments in which the company operates include Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. Revenues are generated from market research services, syndicated services, non-syndicated services, and media buying. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

YouGov Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy YouGov (YUGVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of YouGov (OTCPK: YUGVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are YouGov's (YUGVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for YouGov.

Q

What is the target price for YouGov (YUGVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for YouGov

Q

Current Stock Price for YouGov (YUGVF)?

A

The stock price for YouGov (OTCPK: YUGVF) is $19.879307 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 17:43:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does YouGov (YUGVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for YouGov.

Q

When is YouGov (OTCPK:YUGVF) reporting earnings?

A

YouGov does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is YouGov (YUGVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for YouGov.

Q

What sector and industry does YouGov (YUGVF) operate in?

A

YouGov is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.