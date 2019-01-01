YouGov PLC is a market research agency company. Its suite of products consists of YouGov BrandIndex, YouGov Reports, and YouGov Profiles. Other services offered are YouGov Omnibus service and custom research by sector specialists. Segments in which the company operates include Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. Revenues are generated from market research services, syndicated services, non-syndicated services, and media buying. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.