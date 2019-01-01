QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
20.01 - 24.05
Vol / Avg.
16.9M/4.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.11 - 87.11
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.81
P/E
-
EPS
-12.19
Shares
358.7M
Outstanding
Yandex NV is an internet and technology company and operating internet search engines in Russia. It builds products and services powered by machine learning. The company operates through the following segments namely, Search and Portal; Taxi; Yandex.Market; Classifieds; Media Services. Search and Portal segment offers services in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan which generates most of the revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1700.100 -0.0700
REV1.485B

Yandex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yandex (YNDX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yandex's (YNDX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yandex.

Q

What is the target price for Yandex (YNDX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) was reported by HSBC on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 77.00 expecting YNDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 265.10% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Yandex (YNDX)?

A

The stock price for Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) is $21.09 last updated Today at 6:00:01 PM.

Q

Does Yandex (YNDX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yandex.

Q

When is Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) reporting earnings?

A

Yandex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Yandex (YNDX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yandex.

Q

What sector and industry does Yandex (YNDX) operate in?

A

Yandex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.