YanGuFang International Group Co Ltd
(NASDAQ:YGF)
$3.35
0.14[4.36%]
At close: Sep 15
$3.35
0[0.00%]
After Hours: 4:42PM EDT
Open3.230Close3.350
Vol / Avg.87.736K / 26.614KMkt Cap107.200M
Day Range3.160 - 3.35052 Wk Range2.660 - 4.560

YanGuFang Intl Gr Stock (NASDAQ:YGF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for YanGuFang Intl Gr gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of YanGuFang Intl Gr's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

4.9K

Short Interest %

0.07%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

