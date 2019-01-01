|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS: XSHD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF.
There is no analysis for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
The stock price for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS: XSHD) is $21.3729 last updated Today at 6:04:21 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 23, 2018.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.