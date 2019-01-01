Xeros Technology Group PLC develops patented polymer bead systems with multiple identified potential commercial applications which are used mostly in the commercial laundry market. It has begun the rollout of 25kg capacity washing machines which exclusively use company's patented polymer bead cleaning system. In addition to the commercial laundry market, its polymer bead technologies have a range of potential applications in other industries including domestic laundry, leather processing, garment finishing and metal cleaning. It has its operations in Europe and North America. It earns revenues from the sale/provision of polymer bead cleaning equipment, consumables, and services.