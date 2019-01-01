QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.62 - 1.64
Mkt Cap
38.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
23.7M
Outstanding
Xeros Technology Group PLC develops patented polymer bead systems with multiple identified potential commercial applications which are used mostly in the commercial laundry market. It has begun the rollout of 25kg capacity washing machines which exclusively use company's patented polymer bead cleaning system. In addition to the commercial laundry market, its polymer bead technologies have a range of potential applications in other industries including domestic laundry, leather processing, garment finishing and metal cleaning. It has its operations in Europe and North America. It earns revenues from the sale/provision of polymer bead cleaning equipment, consumables, and services.

Xeros Technology Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xeros Technology Group (XRTEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xeros Technology Group (OTCPK: XRTEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Xeros Technology Group's (XRTEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xeros Technology Group.

Q

What is the target price for Xeros Technology Group (XRTEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xeros Technology Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Xeros Technology Group (XRTEF)?

A

The stock price for Xeros Technology Group (OTCPK: XRTEF) is $1.62 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 15:24:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xeros Technology Group (XRTEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xeros Technology Group.

Q

When is Xeros Technology Group (OTCPK:XRTEF) reporting earnings?

A

Xeros Technology Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xeros Technology Group (XRTEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xeros Technology Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Xeros Technology Group (XRTEF) operate in?

A

Xeros Technology Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.