There is no Press for this Ticker
X-Factor Communications Holdings Inc provides digital media network software and services. It offers easy-to-use, interactive digital media software and services delivering single point publishing of mass notifications, advisories, emergency messages, alerts, rich informational content and advertising to any IP connected device. Geographically the activities are carried out through United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

X-Factor Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy X-Factor Communications (XFCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of X-Factor Communications (OTCEM: XFCH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are X-Factor Communications's (XFCH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for X-Factor Communications.

Q

What is the target price for X-Factor Communications (XFCH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for X-Factor Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for X-Factor Communications (XFCH)?

A

The stock price for X-Factor Communications (OTCEM: XFCH) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Sep 30 2021 16:40:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does X-Factor Communications (XFCH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for X-Factor Communications.

Q

When is X-Factor Communications (OTCEM:XFCH) reporting earnings?

A

X-Factor Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is X-Factor Communications (XFCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for X-Factor Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does X-Factor Communications (XFCH) operate in?

A

X-Factor Communications is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.