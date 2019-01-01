QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Wind Works Power Corp develops wind energy projects. Its business model is to assemble a land package, secure regulatory approval, provide wind testing, build the required infrastructure & enter into power purchase agreements with local utilities. The company holds an interest in the project such as Capstone Infrastructure JV and Skyway 126. Geographically, the operations are functioned through the region of Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wind Works Power Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wind Works Power (WWPW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wind Works Power (OTCEM: WWPW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wind Works Power's (WWPW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wind Works Power.

Q

What is the target price for Wind Works Power (WWPW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wind Works Power

Q

Current Stock Price for Wind Works Power (WWPW)?

A

The stock price for Wind Works Power (OTCEM: WWPW) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 14:32:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wind Works Power (WWPW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wind Works Power.

Q

When is Wind Works Power (OTCEM:WWPW) reporting earnings?

A

Wind Works Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wind Works Power (WWPW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wind Works Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Wind Works Power (WWPW) operate in?

A

Wind Works Power is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.