Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.15 - 1.75
Mkt Cap
657.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
11.8
Shares
425.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Westgold Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mines, primarily in Western Australia. The company comprises the following reportable segments - Meekatharra Gold Operations, Cue Gold Operations, Fortnum Gold Project. Meekatharra Gold Operations contributes to the vast majority of revenue.

Westgold Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Westgold Resources (WTGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Westgold Resources (OTCPK: WTGRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Westgold Resources's (WTGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Westgold Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Westgold Resources (WTGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Westgold Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Westgold Resources (WTGRF)?

A

The stock price for Westgold Resources (OTCPK: WTGRF) is $1.5445 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:39:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Westgold Resources (WTGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Westgold Resources.

Q

When is Westgold Resources (OTCPK:WTGRF) reporting earnings?

A

Westgold Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Westgold Resources (WTGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Westgold Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Westgold Resources (WTGRF) operate in?

A

Westgold Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.