WestRock (NYSE:WRK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for WestRock
WestRock Questions & Answers
The latest price target for WestRock (NYSE: WRK) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $59.00 expecting WRK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.42% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for WestRock (NYSE: WRK) was provided by Wells Fargo, and WestRock maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of WestRock, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for WestRock was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest WestRock (WRK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $66.00 to $59.00. The current price WestRock (WRK) is trading at is $47.42, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
