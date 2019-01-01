QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 8:28AM
White River Bancshares Company is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, Signature Bank of Arkansas (the Bank), it is engaged in providing a full range of financial services to individuals and commercial customers primarily in Washington, Benton and Monroe Counties in Arkansas. The Bank's primary deposit products are demand deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. Its primary lending products are real estate and commercial loans.

Analyst Ratings

White River Bancshares Co Questions & Answers

How do I buy White River Bancshares Co (WRIV) stock?

You can purchase shares of White River Bancshares Co (OTCQX: WRIV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are White River Bancshares Co's (WRIV) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for White River Bancshares Co.

What is the target price for White River Bancshares Co (WRIV) stock?

There is no analysis for White River Bancshares Co

Current Stock Price for White River Bancshares Co (WRIV)?

The stock price for White River Bancshares Co (OTCQX: WRIV) is $81 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:19:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does White River Bancshares Co (WRIV) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for White River Bancshares Co.

When is White River Bancshares Co (OTCQX:WRIV) reporting earnings?

White River Bancshares Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is White River Bancshares Co (WRIV) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for White River Bancshares Co.

What sector and industry does White River Bancshares Co (WRIV) operate in?

White River Bancshares Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.