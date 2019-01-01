|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of White River Bancshares Co (OTCQX: WRIV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for White River Bancshares Co.
There is no analysis for White River Bancshares Co
The stock price for White River Bancshares Co (OTCQX: WRIV) is $81 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:19:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for White River Bancshares Co.
White River Bancshares Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for White River Bancshares Co.
White River Bancshares Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.