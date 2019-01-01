ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
White River Bancshares Co
(OTCQX:WRIV)
80.00
00
Last update: 3:35PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low72.5 - 83
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 992.3K
Vol / Avg.- / 1.2K
Mkt Cap79.4M
P/E11.92
50d Avg. Price80.05
Div / Yield0.5/0.63%
Payout Ratio7.45
EPS1.08
Total Float-

White River Bancshares Co (OTC:WRIV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

White River Bancshares Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$8.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of White River Bancshares Co using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

White River Bancshares Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is White River Bancshares Co (OTCQX:WRIV) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for White River Bancshares Co

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for White River Bancshares Co (OTCQX:WRIV)?
A

There are no earnings for White River Bancshares Co

Q
What were White River Bancshares Co’s (OTCQX:WRIV) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for White River Bancshares Co

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.