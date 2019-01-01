QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Metro One Telecommunications Inc is a US based operator of call centers and data management services. It has been a provider of Enhanced Directory Assistance(r) and other information services delivered through live operators and by electronic means.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Metro One Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metro One (WOWI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metro One (OTCPK: WOWI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metro One's (WOWI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metro One.

Q

What is the target price for Metro One (WOWI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metro One

Q

Current Stock Price for Metro One (WOWI)?

A

The stock price for Metro One (OTCPK: WOWI) is $0.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Metro One (WOWI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metro One.

Q

When is Metro One (OTCPK:WOWI) reporting earnings?

A

Metro One does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metro One (WOWI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metro One.

Q

What sector and industry does Metro One (WOWI) operate in?

A

Metro One is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.