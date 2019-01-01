QQQ
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC is a retailer of luxury watches in the United Kingdom. Other than luxury watch offerings, the company also offers luxury jewellery, fashion, and classic watches and a range of watch and jewellery aftercare services. The company's geographical segments are the United Kingdom and the United States, of which the majority of the revenue comes from the United Kingdom.

Watches of Switzerland Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Watches of Switzerland (WOSGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Watches of Switzerland (OTCPK: WOSGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Watches of Switzerland's (WOSGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Watches of Switzerland.

Q

What is the target price for Watches of Switzerland (WOSGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Watches of Switzerland

Q

Current Stock Price for Watches of Switzerland (WOSGF)?

A

The stock price for Watches of Switzerland (OTCPK: WOSGF) is $18.15 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:02:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Watches of Switzerland (WOSGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Watches of Switzerland.

Q

When is Watches of Switzerland (OTCPK:WOSGF) reporting earnings?

A

Watches of Switzerland does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Watches of Switzerland (WOSGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Watches of Switzerland.

Q

What sector and industry does Watches of Switzerland (WOSGF) operate in?

A

Watches of Switzerland is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.