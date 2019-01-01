QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
13M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
144.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Westmount Energy Ltd operates as an energy investment company. Its investment strategy is to provide seed capital to small companies that are identified as having good growth possibilities. Its portfolio of energy shares includes Guyana Basin and Falklands Basin. The company also focuses on repositioning itself as an exploration and production investor in the conventional oil and gas sector.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Westmount Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Westmount Energy (WMELF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Westmount Energy (OTCQB: WMELF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Westmount Energy's (WMELF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Westmount Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Westmount Energy (WMELF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Westmount Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Westmount Energy (WMELF)?

A

The stock price for Westmount Energy (OTCQB: WMELF) is $0.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:20:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Westmount Energy (WMELF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Westmount Energy.

Q

When is Westmount Energy (OTCQB:WMELF) reporting earnings?

A

Westmount Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Westmount Energy (WMELF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Westmount Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Westmount Energy (WMELF) operate in?

A

Westmount Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.