|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.060
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-02
|REV
|7.260M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Western Asset Mortgage’s space includes: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF), Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE:AAIC), Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX).
The latest price target for Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) was reported by JonesTrading on November 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WMC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) is $1.85 last updated Today at 5:03:54 PM.
The next Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-06.
Western Asset Mortgage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Western Asset Mortgage.
Western Asset Mortgage is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.