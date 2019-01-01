QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.82 - 1.86
Vol / Avg.
75.3K/419.8K
Div / Yield
0.24/12.97%
52 Wk
1.7 - 4.19
Mkt Cap
112.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.85
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
60.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 5:31PM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 5:17PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp is a specialty financial REIT company managing diversified mortgage-market investment portfolio. The corporation is externally managed by Western Asset Management Company and emphasizes on undervalued assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities, while its core strategy is on Agency RMBS. The company aims to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term across market conditions and economic cycles.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.060

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-02

REV7.260M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Western Asset Mortgage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Asset Mortgage's (WMC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) was reported by JonesTrading on November 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WMC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset Mortgage (WMC)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) is $1.85 last updated Today at 5:03:54 PM.

Q

Does Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-06.

Q

When is Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset Mortgage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset Mortgage.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) operate in?

A

Western Asset Mortgage is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.