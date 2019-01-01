John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 8
EPS
$0.950
Quarterly Revenue
$515.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$515.9M
Earnings History
John Wiley & Sons Questions & Answers
When is John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) reporting earnings?
John Wiley & Sons (WLY) is scheduled to report earnings on June 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 8, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.54.
What were John Wiley & Sons’s (NYSE:WLY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $452.2M, which beat the estimate of $424.2M.
