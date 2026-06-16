The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 3% during the session after the US and Iran moved closer to a peace agreement to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, sending crude oil down to two-month lows and Treasury yields to one-month lows.

The collapse in energy prices eased inflation fears and powered a sharp rally in technology stocks.

Shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX) surged around 20% on Monday after gaining 19% in their public market debut on Friday.

On the economic data front, the New York Fed’s Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to 5.7 in June from 19.6 in the prior month and versus market estimates of 14. U.S. industrial production rose by 0.1% in May, down from market estimates of a 0.3% rise, compared to a revised 0.9% gain in April.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with information technology, communication services and consumer discretionary stocks recording the biggest gains on Monday. However, energy and real estate stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 469 points to 51,671.03 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 1.65% to 7,554.29, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 3.07% at 26,683.94 during Monday's session.

What Is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 40.9, the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 35.5.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

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