Earnings Scheduled For June 16, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Vince Holding (NASDAQ:VNCE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $63.05 million.

• Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $450.00 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $569.23 million.

• 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.