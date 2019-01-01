ñol

Wendy's
(NASDAQ:WEN)
18.59
00
At close: May 26
18.84
0.25[1.34%]
PreMarket: 7:23PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.77 - 29.46
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding165.9M / 214.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 3M
Mkt Cap4B
P/E21.13
50d Avg. Price19.85
Div / Yield0.5/2.69%
Payout Ratio52.84
EPS0.17
Total Float165.9M

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Dividends

Wendy's issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wendy's generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.24%

Annual Dividend

$0.5

Last Dividend

Mar 7

Next Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Wendy's Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wendy's (WEN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 11, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Wendy's (WEN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Wendy's ($WEN) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Wendy's (WEN) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Wendy's (WEN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Wendy's (WEN) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.13

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN)?
A

The most current yield for Wendy's (WEN) is 2.76% and is payable next on June 15, 2022

