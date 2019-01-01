Weber (NYSE:WEBR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Weber
Weber Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Weber (NYSE: WEBR) was reported by BMO Capital on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting WEBR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.62% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Weber (NYSE: WEBR) was provided by BMO Capital, and Weber maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Weber, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Weber was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Weber (WEBR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.00 to $9.00. The current price Weber (WEBR) is trading at is $7.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
