There is no Press for this Ticker
Washington Business Bank is a state-chartered bank that provides loan and deposit services to customers who are predominately small and midsized businesses and middle-income individuals in western Washington. The bank's operations include commercial banking services, such as lending activities, deposit products, and other cash management services.

Analyst Ratings

Washington Business Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Washington Business Bank (WBZB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Washington Business Bank (OTCPK: WBZB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Washington Business Bank's (WBZB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Washington Business Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Washington Business Bank (WBZB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Washington Business Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Washington Business Bank (WBZB)?

A

The stock price for Washington Business Bank (OTCPK: WBZB) is $18.7 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 19:45:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Washington Business Bank (WBZB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Washington Business Bank.

Q

When is Washington Business Bank (OTCPK:WBZB) reporting earnings?

A

Washington Business Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Washington Business Bank (WBZB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Washington Business Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Washington Business Bank (WBZB) operate in?

A

Washington Business Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.