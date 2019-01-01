Winc (AMEX:WBEV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.320
Quarterly Revenue
$18.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$18.5M
Earnings History
Winc Questions & Answers
When is Winc (AMEX:WBEV) reporting earnings?
Winc (WBEV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Winc (AMEX:WBEV)?
The Actual EPS was $-2.55, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Winc’s (AMEX:WBEV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $18.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
