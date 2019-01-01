WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3M
Earnings History
WaveDancer Questions & Answers
When is WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) reporting earnings?
WaveDancer (WAVD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.12, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were WaveDancer’s (NASDAQ:WAVD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
