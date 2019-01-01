WaveDancer Inc, formerly Information Analysis Inc is in the business of developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations. The company produces and markets computer applications software systems, programming services, and related software products and automation systems. Primarily, it applies its technology, services, and experience to improve web-based and mobile device solutions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, cybersecurity applications, and legacy software migration and modernization. The company offers services to customers throughout the United States.