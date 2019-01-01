QQQ
Range
4.19 - 5.08
Vol / Avg.
600.8K/163.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.55 - 5.49
Mkt Cap
76.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.56
P/E
99.23
EPS
-0.01
Shares
17.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
WaveDancer Inc, formerly Information Analysis Inc is in the business of developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations. The company produces and markets computer applications software systems, programming services, and related software products and automation systems. Primarily, it applies its technology, services, and experience to improve web-based and mobile device solutions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, cybersecurity applications, and legacy software migration and modernization. The company offers services to customers throughout the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

WaveDancer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WaveDancer (WAVD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WaveDancer (NASDAQ: WAVD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WaveDancer's (WAVD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WaveDancer (WAVD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WaveDancer

Q

Current Stock Price for WaveDancer (WAVD)?

A

The stock price for WaveDancer (NASDAQ: WAVD) is $4.4389 last updated Today at 4:21:00 PM.

Q

Does WaveDancer (WAVD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WaveDancer.

Q

When is WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) reporting earnings?

A

WaveDancer’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is WaveDancer (WAVD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WaveDancer.

Q

What sector and industry does WaveDancer (WAVD) operate in?

A

WaveDancer is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.