Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) was reported by Chardan Capital on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting VYGR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -29.45% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Voyager Therapeutics maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Voyager Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Voyager Therapeutics was filed on November 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.50 to $4.00. The current price Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) is trading at is $5.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
