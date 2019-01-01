ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Invesco Senior
(NYSE:VVR)
3.975
0.055[1.40%]
At close: May 27
3.89
-0.0850[-2.14%]
After Hours: 6:37PM EDT
Day High/Low3.93 - 3.99
52 Week High/Low3.8 - 4.53
Open / Close3.94 / 3.98
Float / Outstanding131.2M / 153M
Vol / Avg.531.8K / 872.7K
Mkt Cap608.3M
P/E12.44
50d Avg. Price4.12
Div / Yield0.31/7.84%
Payout Ratio78.75
EPS-
Total Float131.2M

Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Invesco Senior reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Invesco Senior using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Invesco Senior Questions & Answers

Q
When is Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Invesco Senior

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR)?
A

There are no earnings for Invesco Senior

Q
What were Invesco Senior’s (NYSE:VVR) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Invesco Senior

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.