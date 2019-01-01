VIVO Cannabis (OTC:VVCIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$6.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6.9M
Earnings History
VIVO Cannabis Questions & Answers
When is VIVO Cannabis (OTCQX:VVCIF) reporting earnings?
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for VIVO Cannabis (OTCQX:VVCIF)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were VIVO Cannabis’s (OTCQX:VVCIF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
