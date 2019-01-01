ñol

Viatris
(NASDAQ:VTRS)
12.25
0.24[2.00%]
At close: May 27
12.25
00
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low11.97 - 12.25
52 Week High/Low9.66 - 15.92
Open / Close11.98 / 12.25
Float / Outstanding1.1B / 1.2B
Vol / Avg.12M / 15.3M
Mkt Cap14.9B
P/E87.5
50d Avg. Price10.87
Div / Yield0.48/3.92%
Payout Ratio321.43
EPS0.33
Total Float1.1B

Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS), Dividends

Viatris issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Viatris generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.82%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

May 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Viatris Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Viatris (VTRS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viatris. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Viatris (VTRS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Viatris ($VTRS) will be on June 16, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Viatris (VTRS) shares by May 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Viatris (VTRS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Viatris (VTRS) will be on May 23, 2022 and will be $0.12

Q
What is the dividend yield for Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS)?
A

Viatris has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Viatris (VTRS) was $0.12 and was paid out next on June 16, 2022.

