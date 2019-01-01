Volpara Health Technologies Ltd is a New Zealand-based research, development and manufacturing company. The company operates through the sale of a single suite of medical device software products. The business of the company operates through three product categories that include Capital Sales, Software Maintenance Agreement, and Software as a Service. Geographically the company exports its products to Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, USA, and Canada regions. The company's product consists of breast imaging analytics platform that delivers real-time quality assurance and performance monitoring. Volpara Health Technologies sells its product under the name of VolparaDensity, VolparaDose, VolparaServer, and VolparaAnalytics.