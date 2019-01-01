QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.45 - 1.14
Mkt Cap
140.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
251.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:27AM
Volpara Health Technologies Ltd is a New Zealand-based research, development and manufacturing company. The company operates through the sale of a single suite of medical device software products. The business of the company operates through three product categories that include Capital Sales, Software Maintenance Agreement, and Software as a Service. Geographically the company exports its products to Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, USA, and Canada regions. The company's product consists of breast imaging analytics platform that delivers real-time quality assurance and performance monitoring. Volpara Health Technologies sells its product under the name of VolparaDensity, VolparaDose, VolparaServer, and VolparaAnalytics.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Volpara Health Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Volpara Health Tech (VPAHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Volpara Health Tech (OTCPK: VPAHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Volpara Health Tech's (VPAHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Volpara Health Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Volpara Health Tech (VPAHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Volpara Health Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Volpara Health Tech (VPAHF)?

A

The stock price for Volpara Health Tech (OTCPK: VPAHF) is $0.5579 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:22:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Volpara Health Tech (VPAHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Volpara Health Tech.

Q

When is Volpara Health Tech (OTCPK:VPAHF) reporting earnings?

A

Volpara Health Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Volpara Health Tech (VPAHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Volpara Health Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Volpara Health Tech (VPAHF) operate in?

A

Volpara Health Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.