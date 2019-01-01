QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
VMware is an industry leader in virtualizing IT infrastructure and became a stand-alone entity after spinning off from Dell Technologies in November 2021. The software provider operates in the three segments: licenses; subscriptions and software as a service; and services. VMware's solutions are used across IT infrastructure, application development, and cybersecurity teams, and the company takes a neutral approach to being the cohesion between cloud environments. The Palo Alto, California, firm operates and sells on a global scale, with about half its revenue from the United States, through direct sales, distributors, and partnerships.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9702.020 0.0500
REV3.520B3.531B11.000M

VMware Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VMware (VMW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VMware (NYSE: VMW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VMware's (VMW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for VMware (VMW) stock?

A

The latest price target for VMware (NYSE: VMW) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 170.00 expecting VMW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.88% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VMware (VMW)?

A

The stock price for VMware (NYSE: VMW) is $118.15 last updated Today at 3:35:16 PM.

Q

Does VMware (VMW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VMware.

Q

When is VMware (NYSE:VMW) reporting earnings?

A

VMware’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 24, 2022.

Q

Is VMware (VMW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VMware.

Q

What sector and industry does VMware (VMW) operate in?

A

VMware is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.