QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Valmont Industries
(NYSE:VMI)
264.485
6.265[2.43%]
At close: May 27
264.50
0.0150[0.01%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low259 - 264.5
52 Week High/Low203.31 - 277
Open / Close259 / 264.5
Float / Outstanding20.7M / 21.3M
Vol / Avg.52.6K / 112.3K
Mkt Cap5.6B
P/E28.05
50d Avg. Price247.26
Div / Yield2.2/0.83%
Payout Ratio21.74
EPS2.93
Total Float20.7M

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI), Dividends

Valmont Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Valmont Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.02%

Annual Dividend

$2.2

Last Dividend

Mar 25

Next Dividend

Jun 23
Valmont Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Valmont Industries (VMI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Valmont Industries (VMI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Valmont Industries ($VMI) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Valmont Industries (VMI) shares by June 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Valmont Industries (VMI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Valmont Industries (VMI) will be on June 23, 2022 and will be $0.55

Q
What is the dividend yield for Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)?
A

The most current yield for Valmont Industries (VMI) is 0.83% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

