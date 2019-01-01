QQQ
Range
3.63 - 3.83
Vol / Avg.
811.1K/5.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.13 - 17.2
Mkt Cap
738.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.77
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
198.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Velodyne Lidar Inc provides smart, powerful lidar solutions. It is known for its broad portfolio of lidar technologies. Velodyne's revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.170

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV16.650M

Velodyne Lidar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Velodyne Lidar's (VLDR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR) was reported by Citigroup on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VLDR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)?

A

The stock price for Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR) is $3.73 last updated Today at 3:26:31 PM.

Q

Does Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Velodyne Lidar.

Q

When is Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) reporting earnings?

A

Velodyne Lidar’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Velodyne Lidar.

Q

What sector and industry does Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) operate in?

A

Velodyne Lidar is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.