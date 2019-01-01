QQQ
Range
4.12 - 4.22
Vol / Avg.
7.8K/30.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.63 - 20.01
Mkt Cap
29M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.13
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
voxeljet AG is in the business of providing 3d printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers and also specializes in Powder-binder-Jetting of plastic and sand. Its product portfolio consists of 3d printers such as VX200, VX500, and VX100. The company supplies its products to the industries such as Foundries, Automotive industries, Aerospace, Pumps, Architecture, Film, and Museum etc. It has Systems and Services operating segments.

voxeljet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy voxeljet (VJET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are voxeljet's (VJET) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for voxeljet (VJET) stock?

A

The latest price target for voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on April 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting VJET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 555.18% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for voxeljet (VJET)?

A

The stock price for voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) is $4.121 last updated Today at 3:00:16 PM.

Q

Does voxeljet (VJET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for voxeljet.

Q

When is voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) reporting earnings?

A

voxeljet’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is voxeljet (VJET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for voxeljet.

Q

What sector and industry does voxeljet (VJET) operate in?

A

voxeljet is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.