You can purchase shares of voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in voxeljet’s space includes: LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT), Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML), L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX), Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) and Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC).
The latest price target for voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on April 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting VJET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 555.18% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) is $4.121 last updated Today at 3:00:16 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for voxeljet.
voxeljet’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for voxeljet.
voxeljet is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.