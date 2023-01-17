Nasdaq Edges Higher; Neovasc Shares Jump

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning higher on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.87% to 34,003.26 while the NASDAQ rose 0.25% to 11,106.50. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,999.18.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares gained by 0.3% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK, up 9%, and Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR, up 8%.



In trading on Tuesday, communication services shares fell by 1.3%.



Top Headline



Morgan Stanley MS reported better-than-expected Q4 results.



Morgan Stanley posted quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, topping market estimates of $1.19 per share. The bank’s quarterly sales came in at $12.75 billion, versus expectations of $12.64 billion.



Equities Trading UP

Calyxt, Inc. CLXT shares shot up 99% to $0.37 after the company and Cibus announced a definitive merger agreement.

shares shot up 99% to $0.37 after the company and Cibus announced a definitive merger agreement. Shares of Neovasc Inc. NVCN got a boost, shooting 28% to $27.62 after Shockwave Medical announced it will acquire the company.

got a boost, shooting 28% to $27.62 after Shockwave Medical announced it will acquire the company. BIT Mining Limited BTCM shares were also up, gaining 58% to $4.86 after the company announced the launch of a new energy efficient LiteCoin/DogeCoin Miner, LD3.

Equities Trading DOWN

Edesa Biotech, Inc. EDSA shares tumbled 37% to $1.60 after the company reported topline Phase 2b results for its dermatology drug.

shares tumbled 37% to $1.60 after the company reported topline Phase 2b results for its dermatology drug. Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. ANGN were down 28% to $0.7329 after the company and Elicio Therapeutics entered a definitive merger agreement.

were down 28% to $0.7329 after the company and Elicio Therapeutics entered a definitive merger agreement. Viveve Medical, Inc. VIVE was down, falling 71% to $0.2541 after the company reported it will seek strategic alternatives and will be delisted from the Nasdaq. The company also announced its treatment for female stress urinary incontinence did not meet the primary endpoint.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $80.24 while gold traded down 0.4% at $1,914.50.



Silver traded down 0.9% to $24.145 on Tuesday while copper rose 0.2% to $4.2245.





Euro zone



European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.40%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.12% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index gained 0.22%. The German DAX climbed 0.35%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.48% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.31%.



The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany climbed by 40.2 points from a month ago to a reading of +16.9 in January, while annual inflation rate in the country came in at 8.6% in December. The annual consumer price inflation in Italy declined to 11.6% in December.



The unemployment rate in the UK came in unchanged at 3.7% during the three months to November, while average weekly earnings including bonuses rose by 6.4% year-over-year to GBP 629.



Asia Pacific Markets



Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropping 0.78%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index falling 0.10%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.23%.



China's retail trade fell by 1.8% year-over-year in December, while the country’s economy grew by 2.9% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. China's industrial production rose 1.3% year-over-year in December.

Economics



The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index fell to -32.9 in January, recording the weakest reading since May 2020, compared to -11.2 in December.



