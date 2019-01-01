Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC), Dividends

Virco Mfg issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Virco Mfg generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Virco Mfg. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on January 10, 2019.
There are no upcoming dividends for Virco Mfg (VIRC). The last dividend payout was on January 10, 2019 and was $0.02
There are no upcoming dividends for Virco Mfg (VIRC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on January 10, 2019
Virco Mfg has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Virco Mfg (VIRC) was $0.01 and was paid out next on January 10, 2019.
Browse dividends on all stocks.