Virco Mfg
(NASDAQ:VIRC)
3.01
0.11[3.79%]
At close: May 27
2.89
-0.1200[-3.99%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low3 - 3.13
52 Week High/Low2.63 - 4.17
Open / Close3 / 3.01
Float / Outstanding12.8M / 16.1M
Vol / Avg.8.6K / 8.7K
Mkt Cap48.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.93
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.02
Total Float12.8M

Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC), Dividends

Virco Mfg issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Virco Mfg generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.40%

Annual Dividend

$0.06

Last Dividend

Dec 27, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Virco Mfg Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Virco Mfg (VIRC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Virco Mfg. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on January 10, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own Virco Mfg (VIRC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Virco Mfg (VIRC). The last dividend payout was on January 10, 2019 and was $0.02

Q
How much per share is the next Virco Mfg (VIRC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Virco Mfg (VIRC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on January 10, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC)?
A

Virco Mfg has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Virco Mfg (VIRC) was $0.01 and was paid out next on January 10, 2019.

