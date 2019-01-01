ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Vinci Partners Inv
(NASDAQ:VINP)
11.45
0.29[2.60%]
At close: May 27
11.45
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low11.28 - 11.92
52 Week High/Low9.65 - 16
Open / Close11.3 / 11.45
Float / Outstanding28.5M / 56.2M
Vol / Avg.46.1K / 50.6K
Mkt Cap643M
P/E15.1
50d Avg. Price12.5
Div / Yield0.83/7.25%
Payout Ratio93.08
EPS0.8
Total Float28.5M

Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP), Dividends

Vinci Partners Inv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Vinci Partners Inv generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.01%

Annual Dividend

$0.68

Last Dividend

May 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Vinci Partners Inv Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Vinci Partners Inv (VINP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vinci Partners Inv. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on June 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Vinci Partners Inv (VINP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Vinci Partners Inv ($VINP) will be on June 8, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Vinci Partners Inv (VINP) shares by May 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Vinci Partners Inv (VINP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Vinci Partners Inv (VINP) will be on May 23, 2022 and will be $0.17

Q
What is the dividend yield for Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP)?
A

Vinci Partners Inv has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Vinci Partners Inv (VINP) was $0.17 and was paid out next on June 8, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.