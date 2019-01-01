ñol

Vericity
(NASDAQ:VERY)
7.30
0.30[4.29%]
At close: May 27
6.79
-0.5100[-6.99%]
After Hours: 9:03AM EDT
Day High/Low7 - 7.34
52 Week High/Low4.14 - 10.85
Open / Close7.01 / 7.3
Float / Outstanding1.9M / 14.9M
Vol / Avg.2.9K / 5.1K
Mkt Cap108.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.65
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.38
Total Float1.9M

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY), Dividends

Vericity issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Vericity generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Nov 21, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Vericity Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Vericity (VERY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vericity. The last dividend paid out to investors was $6.25 on December 6, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own Vericity (VERY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vericity (VERY). The last dividend payout was on December 6, 2019 and was $6.25

Q
How much per share is the next Vericity (VERY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vericity (VERY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $6.25 on December 6, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY)?
A

Vericity has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Vericity (VERY) was $6.25 and was paid out next on December 6, 2019.

