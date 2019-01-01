QQQ
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 8:52AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 5:54PM
Value Exchange International Inc is a US-based software company. The company through its subsidiaries provides customer-centric hardware and software system solutions for the retail industry in China, Hong Kong, and Philippines. Its primary services and products of the IT Business are Systems maintenance and related service and Systems development and integration. The company serves Public and Retail sector.

Value Exchange Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Value Exchange Intl (VEII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Value Exchange Intl (OTCQB: VEII) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Value Exchange Intl's (VEII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Value Exchange Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Value Exchange Intl (VEII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Value Exchange Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Value Exchange Intl (VEII)?

A

The stock price for Value Exchange Intl (OTCQB: VEII) is $0.279 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:33:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Value Exchange Intl (VEII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Value Exchange Intl.

Q

When is Value Exchange Intl (OTCQB:VEII) reporting earnings?

A

Value Exchange Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Value Exchange Intl (VEII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Value Exchange Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Value Exchange Intl (VEII) operate in?

A

Value Exchange Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.