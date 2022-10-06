TRACON Pharmaceuticals And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded slightly higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Value Exchange International

The Trade: Value Exchange International, Inc. VEII Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $0.17. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3.33 thousand.

The company’s shares gained around 14% over the past six months. What Value Exchange International Does: Value Exchange International Inc is a us-based software company. The company through its subsidiaries provides customer-centric hardware and software system solutions for the retail industry in China, Hong Kong, and Philippines.

Outlook Therapeutics

The Trade : Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK Director Kurt Hilzinger acquired a total of 111,203 shares at an average price of $1.28. The insider spent around $142.51 thousand to buy those shares.

: Outlook Therapeutics and AmerisourceBergen recently announced strategic commercialization agreement for ONS-5010 for the treatment of wet AMD. What Outlook Therapeutics Does: Outlook Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing ONS-5010, a monoclonal antibody, or mAb, for various ophthalmic indications.

