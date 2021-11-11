 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 8:52am   Comments
Share:
4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Calithera Biosciences

  • The Trade: Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) Director Jonathan G Drachman acquired a total of 200000 shares at an average price of $0.86. The insider spent $171,900.00 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company posted a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
  • What Calithera Biosciences Does: Calithera Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The business activity of the firm is functioned through the region of US.

Liquidia

  • The Trade: Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired a total of 117908 shares shares at an average price of $4.21. The insider spent $496,834.09 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The FDA recently granted tentative approval to Liquidia’s Yutrepia (treprostinil) inhalation powder for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II-III symptoms.
  • What Liquidia Does: Liquidia Corp, formerly Liquidia Technologies Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients.

ARC Document Solutions

  • The Trade: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) Chairman, President and CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired a total of 48117 shares at an average price of $3.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $144,475.41.
  • What’s Happening: The company recently reported Q3 results.
  • What ARC Document Solutions Does: ARC Document Solutions Inc is a global document solutions provider. The company's service offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management ( AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Value Exchange International

  • The Trade: Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTC: VEII) 10% owner Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired a total of 3199200 shares shares at an average price of $0.25. The insider spent $799,800.00 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s shares have surged around 149% since the start of the year.
  • What Value Exchange International Does: Value Exchange International Inc is a US-based software company. The company through its subsidiaries provides customer-centric hardware and software system solutions for the retail industry in China, Hong Kong, and Philippines.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARC + CALA)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Double Dose Of Positive Tidings For Merck, Alkermes Slips On Partial Termination Of J&J Licensing Deal, Amgen Migraine Drug Data
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 8, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Why Did Calithera Shares Dropped To 52-Week Low In Premarket Friday?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com