Victory Capital Holdings
(NASDAQ:VCTR)
28.25
0.65[2.36%]
At close: May 27
28.25
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low27.11 - 28.27
52 Week High/Low23.36 - 43.09
Open / Close27.73 / 28.25
Float / Outstanding13.8M / 68.6M
Vol / Avg.197.5K / 309K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E7.19
50d Avg. Price27.99
Div / Yield1/3.62%
Payout Ratio17.97
EPS1.04
Total Float13.8M

Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR), Dividends

Victory Capital Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Victory Capital Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.81%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Mar 10

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Victory Capital Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 5, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Victory Capital Holdings ($VCTR) will be on June 27, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR)?
A

The most current yield for Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) is 3.52% and is payable next on June 27, 2022

