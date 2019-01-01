Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vapotherm missed estimated earnings by 29.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.83 versus an estimate of $-0.64.

Revenue was down $10.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 11.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vapotherm's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.49 -0.64 -0.44 EPS Actual -0.69 -0.52 -0.67 -0.40 Revenue Estimate 17.41M 30.89M 18.24M 31.79M Revenue Actual 22.24M 38.12M 20.62M 32.31M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.49 -0.64 -0.44 EPS Actual -0.69 -0.52 -0.67 -0.40 Revenue Estimate 17.41M 30.89M 18.24M 31.79M Revenue Actual 22.24M 38.12M 20.62M 32.31M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.