There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
USA Recycling Industries Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

USA Recycling Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy USA Recycling Industries (USRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of USA Recycling Industries (OTCEM: USRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are USA Recycling Industries's (USRI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for USA Recycling Industries.

Q

What is the target price for USA Recycling Industries (USRI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for USA Recycling Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for USA Recycling Industries (USRI)?

A

The stock price for USA Recycling Industries (OTCEM: USRI) is $0.001 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 15:14:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does USA Recycling Industries (USRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for USA Recycling Industries.

Q

When is USA Recycling Industries (OTCEM:USRI) reporting earnings?

A

USA Recycling Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is USA Recycling Industries (USRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for USA Recycling Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does USA Recycling Industries (USRI) operate in?

A

USA Recycling Industries is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.