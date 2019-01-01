QQQ
North American Cannabis Holdings Inc is engaged in building a hemp and cannabis growing capacity, a testing facility and a hemp and cannabis-related clothing business.

North American Cannabis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy North American Cannabis (USMJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of North American Cannabis (OTCPK: USMJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are North American Cannabis's (USMJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for North American Cannabis.

Q

What is the target price for North American Cannabis (USMJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for North American Cannabis

Q

Current Stock Price for North American Cannabis (USMJ)?

A

The stock price for North American Cannabis (OTCPK: USMJ) is $0.0005 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does North American Cannabis (USMJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for North American Cannabis.

Q

When is North American Cannabis (OTCPK:USMJ) reporting earnings?

A

North American Cannabis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is North American Cannabis (USMJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for North American Cannabis.

Q

What sector and industry does North American Cannabis (USMJ) operate in?

A

North American Cannabis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.