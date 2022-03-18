PURA And PAOG To Launch CBD Product Line For Women's Health Market In April

Puration, Inc. (OTCPK:PURA) and PAO Group, Inc. (OTCPK:PAOG) are working together on a new line of CBD Nutraceuticals under PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand Name for the women’s health market.

PURA and PAOG anticipate the new Farmersville Brand CBD Nutraceutical Line to boost 2022 revenue potentially beyond current projections.

The joint CBD Nutraceutical developments have progressed, and the two companies now plan to launch the new product line next month in April.

The new CBD Nutraceuticals will be available on North American Cannabis Holding, Inc.’s (OTCPK:USMJ) e-commerce site.