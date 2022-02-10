North American Cannabis Holdings To Expand Ecommerce Starting With EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:USMJ) announced the company will officially launch a major expansion of its cannabis ecommerce business next week on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The launch will be centered on North American’s first marketing campaign for the EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage.

North American acquired EVERx from Puration, Inc. (OTCPK:PURA) in exchange for a royalty agreement. Now the company is relaunching EVERx with new packaging and an updated formula. North American and Puration have worked closely on the EVERx relaunch.

The EVERx sale to North American is part of an overall reorganization. In September of last year, ACI Conglomerated, the controlling shareholder of the company and the controlling shareholder of Puration and Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTCPK:PJET), announced its plans to refocus and diversify its overall strategy with the three companies: