Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Dividends

Union Pacific issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Union Pacific generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Union Pacific. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.30 on June 30, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Union Pacific ($UNP) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Union Pacific (UNP) shares by May 31, 2022
The next dividend for Union Pacific (UNP) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $1.30
Union Pacific has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Union Pacific (UNP) was $1.30 and was paid out next on June 30, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.