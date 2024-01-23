Why 3M Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 12%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of 3M Company MMM fell sharply during Tuesday’s session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS, but issued FY24 EPS guidance below estimates.

Adjusted EPS was $2.42 compared to $2.18 in prior-year quarter, beating the consensus of $2.31. For FY24, MMM sees adjusted sales growth of 0.25% to 2.25% and adjusted EPS of $9.35 – $9.75 vs. $9.82 estimate.

3M shares dipped 12.5% to $94.54 on Tuesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

FaZe Holdings Inc.. FAZE shares climbed 63.6% to $0.2528. FaZe and Rollbit announced a new multi-million dollar esports sponsorship deal.

shares climbed 63.6% to $0.2528. FaZe and Rollbit announced a new multi-million dollar esports sponsorship deal. Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN jumped 57.4% to $3.5420. Rail Vision recently announced its Main Line system has successfully obtained formal certifications for critical European Union railway standards.

jumped 57.4% to $3.5420. Rail Vision recently announced its Main Line system has successfully obtained formal certifications for critical European Union railway standards. Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE shares surged 44.6% to $4.31. Nuvve won a $16 million project for Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission's 50-shuttle fleet.

shares surged 44.6% to $4.31. Nuvve won a $16 million project for Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission's 50-shuttle fleet. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC gained 29% to $1.4701. Ensysce Biosciences said that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for PF614-MPAR.

gained 29% to $1.4701. Ensysce Biosciences said that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for PF614-MPAR. Bit Brother Limited BETS surged 26% to $3.97 after the company requested immediate withdrawal of its Registration Statement on Form F-3 filed with the SEC on Jan. 16, 2024.

surged 26% to $3.97 after the company requested immediate withdrawal of its Registration Statement on Form F-3 filed with the SEC on Jan. 16, 2024. Gamer Pakistan Inc. GPAK shares climbed 21.8% to $0.3180 after falling more than 9% on Monday.

shares climbed 21.8% to $0.3180 after falling more than 9% on Monday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS gained 21.4% to $3.23. Sensus Healthcare announced preliminary fourth-quarter revenue of $12 million and 2023 revenue exceeding $23 million.

gained 21.4% to $3.23. Sensus Healthcare announced preliminary fourth-quarter revenue of $12 million and 2023 revenue exceeding $23 million. Catheter Precision, Inc. VTAK rose 20.8% to $0.58. Catheter Precision Director, Executive Chairman and CEO David A Jenkins acquired a total of 16,940 shares at an average price of $0.42.

rose 20.8% to $0.58. Catheter Precision Director, Executive Chairman and CEO David A Jenkins acquired a total of 16,940 shares at an average price of $0.42. Solid Power, Inc. SLDP rose 20.5% to $1.41. Solid Power announced a $50 million share repurchase authorization.

rose 20.5% to $1.41. Solid Power announced a $50 million share repurchase authorization. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. UNCY gained 20.3% to $0.9999. Unicycive Therapeutics issued a shareholder letter to highlight corporate progress and key upcoming milestones.

gained 20.3% to $0.9999. Unicycive Therapeutics issued a shareholder letter to highlight corporate progress and key upcoming milestones. Plug Power Inc. PLUG rose 19.7% to $3.4000. Plug Power started production of liquid green hydrogen at its Georgia Plant.

rose 19.7% to $3.4000. Plug Power started production of liquid green hydrogen at its Georgia Plant. ESGL Holdings Limited ESGL gained 19.5% to $0.5674. ESGL Holdings announced the successful conclusion of a multi-year agreement with Sentosa Clay Products Sdn Bhd to co-produce sustainable bricks for the building industry.

gained 19.5% to $0.5674. ESGL Holdings announced the successful conclusion of a multi-year agreement with Sentosa Clay Products Sdn Bhd to co-produce sustainable bricks for the building industry. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. TKO jumped 19.2% to $92.30 after the company announced a long-term partnership with Netflix that will bring WWE's Raw to Netflix.

jumped 19.2% to $92.30 after the company announced a long-term partnership with Netflix that will bring WWE's Raw to Netflix. Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX gained 17% to $4.3886.

gained 17% to $4.3886. Dada Nexus Limited DADA climbed 15.8% to $2.3050.

climbed 15.8% to $2.3050. GDS Holdings Limited GDS rose 15.1% to $6.74.

rose 15.1% to $6.74. IAMGOLD Corporation IAG gained 14.1% to $2.6250. IAMGOLD reported fourth-quarter production results and commissioning progress at Côté Gold.

gained 14.1% to $2.6250. IAMGOLD reported fourth-quarter production results and commissioning progress at Côté Gold. Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE rose 13.2% to $9.03. Spirit Airlines and JetBlue announced that they will appeal a judge's ruling that blocked their proposed merger.

rose 13.2% to $9.03. Spirit Airlines and JetBlue announced that they will appeal a judge's ruling that blocked their proposed merger. Bilibili Inc. BILI gained 12.4% to $10.36.

gained 12.4% to $10.36. Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ rose 12.3% to $23.64. Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar, announced a $500 million capital commitment from BlackRock to grow its global renewable energy platform.

rose 12.3% to $23.64. Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar, announced a $500 million capital commitment from BlackRock to grow its global renewable energy platform. NIO Inc. NIO gained 10.7% to $6.63. Shares of Chinese stocks traded higher following reports suggesting China is considering a stock market rescue package.

gained 10.7% to $6.63. Shares of Chinese stocks traded higher following reports suggesting China is considering a stock market rescue package. Alcoa Corporation AA rose 9% to $30.09.

rose 9% to $30.09. Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA gained 7.7% to $73.94. Shares of Chinese stocks traded higher following reports suggesting China is considering a stock market rescue package.

gained 7.7% to $73.94. Shares of Chinese stocks traded higher following reports suggesting China is considering a stock market rescue package. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL shares rose 6.8% to $41.06 as the company reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter.

shares rose 6.8% to $41.06 as the company reported better-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter. Rumble Inc. RUM gained 6.8% to $5.22. Rumble shares jumped over 36% on Monday after the company announced a partnership with Barstool Sports.

Losers

Vroom, Inc. VRM shares fell 41.3% to $0.31 after the company announced it is discontinuing its operations and winding down its used vehicle dealership business.

shares fell 41.3% to $0.31 after the company announced it is discontinuing its operations and winding down its used vehicle dealership business. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB dipped 26.1% to $0.3102. Revelation Biosciences announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split effective Jan. 25, 2024.

dipped 26.1% to $0.3102. Revelation Biosciences announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split effective Jan. 25, 2024. Nutex Health Inc. NUTX fell 25.1% to $0.1405. Nutex Health announced pricing of $10.0 million registered direct offering of common stock and warrants.

fell 25.1% to $0.1405. Nutex Health announced pricing of $10.0 million registered direct offering of common stock and warrants. Globavend Holdings Limited GVH declined 18.5% to $0.79.

declined 18.5% to $0.79. Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC fell 17.9% to $10.90.

fell 17.9% to $10.90. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO fell 16.3% to $0.5790. INOVIO Pharmaceuticals announced a 1-for-12 reverse stock split effective Jan. 24, 2024.

fell 16.3% to $0.5790. INOVIO Pharmaceuticals announced a 1-for-12 reverse stock split effective Jan. 24, 2024. Agrify Corporation AGFY declined 14.7% to $0.7484.

declined 14.7% to $0.7484. Presto Automation Inc. PRST fell 14.4% to $0.2695.

fell 14.4% to $0.2695. ETAO International Co., Ltd. ETAO fell 13.6% to $0.2402.

fell 13.6% to $0.2402. Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK shares fell 12.9% to $0.4701 after jumping 40% on Monday.

shares fell 12.9% to $0.4701 after jumping 40% on Monday. Brera Holdings PLC BREA fell 11.8% to $1.9110 after jumping 64% on Monday.

fell 11.8% to $1.9110 after jumping 64% on Monday. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. GYRE declined 11.2% to $17.13.

declined 11.2% to $17.13. Aravive, Inc. ARAV shares fell 10.3% to $0.0435. Aravive recently announced it will delist from the Nasdaq.

shares fell 10.3% to $0.0435. Aravive recently announced it will delist from the Nasdaq. ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX fell 9.9% to $3.29.

fell 9.9% to $3.29. Logitech International S.A. LOGI fell 9.9% to $86.46 after the company reported third-quarter results.

fell 9.9% to $86.46 after the company reported third-quarter results. MSP Recovery, Inc. LIFW shares fell 9% to $1.1655 after gaining more than 5% on Monday.

shares fell 9% to $1.1655 after gaining more than 5% on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI fell 9% to $143.54 after the company reported mixed first-quarter results.

fell 9% to $143.54 after the company reported mixed first-quarter results. Canaan Inc. CAN fell 9% to $1.5750.

fell 9% to $1.5750. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU shares fell 8.7% to $2.41 after surging around 28% on Monday.

shares fell 8.7% to $2.41 after surging around 28% on Monday. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. SGMT declined 7.6% to $17.03. Sagimet Biosciences shares jumped 170% on Monday after the company announced denifanstat in the Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 clinical trial achieved statistically significant results on the primary and multiple secondary endpoints.

declined 7.6% to $17.03. Sagimet Biosciences shares jumped 170% on Monday after the company announced denifanstat in the Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 clinical trial achieved statistically significant results on the primary and multiple secondary endpoints. Quanta Services, Inc. PWR dipped 7.2% to $188.89.

dipped 7.2% to $188.89. Mesoblast Limited MESO shares declined 4.8% to $1.7330. The FDA recently granted rare pediatric disease designation to Mesoblast's Revascor® for treating children with congenital heart disease.

